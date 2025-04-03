Cameco (TSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$87.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.20.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$60.84 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

