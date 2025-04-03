Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 16.6% – Should You Sell?

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) fell 16.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 1,038,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,231,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Camping World Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner bought 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

