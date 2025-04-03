Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.19 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 71996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Camtek Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,192,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,341,000 after acquiring an additional 903,126 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,521,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445,079 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $30,956,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Camtek by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,548,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

