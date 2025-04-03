Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$35.10 and last traded at C$35.15, with a volume of 18473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.50.

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.72.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

