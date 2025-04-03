Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$170.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$176.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$167.29.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

CNR stock traded down C$3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$139.60. The stock had a trading volume of 635,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,751. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$149.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$135.06 and a 52-week high of C$180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 645 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.