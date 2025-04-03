Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 739,191 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $89.26.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

