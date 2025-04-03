CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Up 13% – Here’s Why

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 73,545,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 126,904,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £13.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

