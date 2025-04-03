Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,473,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 2,887,969 shares.The stock last traded at $166.31 and had previously closed at $182.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 100.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $5,713,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

