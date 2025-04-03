Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Down 13.7% in March

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 10,220,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 208,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,394. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 237,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,799 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

