Carl C. Icahn Acquires 2,819 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,819 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.79 per share, for a total transaction of $210,833.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 207,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,122.45. This trade represents a 1.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UAN stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.23.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,066,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,868,000 after purchasing an additional 174,192 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

