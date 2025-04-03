Catheter Precision (VTAK) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect Catheter Precision to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VTAK opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38. Catheter Precision has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
