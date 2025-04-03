Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,903.14. The trade was a 6.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 30,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $580,909.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,747.66. The trade was a 35.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,168 shares of company stock worth $4,309,568. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.