Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.21, but opened at $64.66. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $61.52, with a volume of 71,301 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.