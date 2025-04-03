CervoMed (CRVO) to Release Earnings on Friday

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.
CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 118.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. On average, analysts expect CervoMed to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CervoMed Price Performance
Shares of CRVO opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.84. CervoMed has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $25.92.
About CervoMed
CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.
