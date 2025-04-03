CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CF Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $21.81 on Thursday. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $112.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.44.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 10.72%.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,557,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,043,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

