ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Slotnik Capital LLC

Slotnik Capital LLC lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the quarter. ChampionX comprises 7.5% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Slotnik Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ChampionX worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,830,000 after purchasing an additional 227,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after buying an additional 122,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,032,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,853,000 after acquiring an additional 56,283 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

