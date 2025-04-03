Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP) Releases Earnings Results

Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.76) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Chapel Down Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Chapel Down Group Price Performance

CDGP stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.49) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.18 million, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.02. Chapel Down Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 82 ($1.06).

Insider Transactions at Chapel Down Group

In other news, insider Michael Alan Spencer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,075.06). Corporate insiders own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Chapel Down Group

Chapel Down is England’s leading and largest wine producer with an award-winning range of sparkling and still wines.

The largest producer in the UK

Chapel Down owns, leases and sources from 1,023 acres (414 ha) of vineyards in South East England, of which 750 acres (304 ha) are currently fully mature, making it the largest wine producer in the UK.

