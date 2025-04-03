Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $113.54 on Thursday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.