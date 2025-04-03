CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

CHS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHSCN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 25,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,869. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.