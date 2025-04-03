CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Shares of CHSCN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 25,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,869. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $26.71.
