Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $302.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.74. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $304.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

