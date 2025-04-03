Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.14.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $304.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.74. The company has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $305.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,424,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.