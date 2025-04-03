CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,972 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $261.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.16 and a 200-day moving average of $268.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

