CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,322,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,977,000 after acquiring an additional 350,277 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $348.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.67 and a 200-day moving average of $379.61. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

