CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1,811.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,243.20. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,857 shares of company stock worth $4,318,654. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

