CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 348 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $337.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.49. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $245.04 and a 12 month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.