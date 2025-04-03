CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 467 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

