Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 107,923 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

