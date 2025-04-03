Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,146,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Pfizer by 49.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 188,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 488,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 52,662 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFE opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

