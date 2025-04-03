Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 175,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after purchasing an additional 279,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after buying an additional 1,424,550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after buying an additional 2,148,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $100,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

