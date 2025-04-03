Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $2,675,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCY

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 230.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.