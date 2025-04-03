Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,028 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

