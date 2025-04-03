Citigroup Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $16.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IVZ. Argus increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $1,428,196,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $57,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,551 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,385.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,711,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $27,289,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

