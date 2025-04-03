Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lifted by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 3.4% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

