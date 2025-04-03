Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 12,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 263,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 156,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

