Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 12,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.12.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
