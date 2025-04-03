Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.42% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $365.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

