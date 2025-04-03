Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of Biohaven worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Biohaven by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE BHVN opened at $23.67 on Thursday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

