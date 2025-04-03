Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,568 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Verona Pharma worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $16,103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,048,000 after buying an additional 307,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,889,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,750,000 after buying an additional 148,656 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $2,307,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,383,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 69,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Verona Pharma
In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRNA
Verona Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ VRNA opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.
Verona Pharma Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verona Pharma
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.