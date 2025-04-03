Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $484,210,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 33,979.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 457,025 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,883,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,964,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW stock opened at $337.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $245.04 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -368.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.15.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

