Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.86% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $329.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

