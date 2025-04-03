Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 476,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 464,343 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,491.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 311,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

DKL stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $45.71.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 155.77% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $1.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.83%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

