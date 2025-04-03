Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,420,208 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,420,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of Oscar Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Oscar Health by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -667.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

