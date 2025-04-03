Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Visteon worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,468,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Visteon Stock Up 2.0 %

VC opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

