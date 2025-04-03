Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 6,649 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,050.01. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

