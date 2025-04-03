Climber Capital SA Invests $4.12 Million in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 3.1% of Climber Capital SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Climber Capital SA owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 395.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 142,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.