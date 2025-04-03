Climber Capital SA Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.4% of Climber Capital SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Climber Capital SA owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,052,000.

NASDAQ RING opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

