Climber Capital SA Purchases Shares of 2,015 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,655,000 after buying an additional 6,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,968 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33,356.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 238,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,881,000 after acquiring an additional 152,260 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,667,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $321.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.25 and its 200-day moving average is $335.08. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $350.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

