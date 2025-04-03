Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 23,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 86,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

