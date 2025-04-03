Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $392 million at the midpoint (+/-2%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.50 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Wednesday.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 21.0 %

CGNT stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.77. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $94.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

