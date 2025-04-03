Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $166.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $124.06 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $1,781,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $69,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

