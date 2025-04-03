Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $342.18 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.50.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.